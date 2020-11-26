Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LQDA shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

Get Liquidia Technologies alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 283,465 shares of Liquidia Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $892,914.75. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 153.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 534.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Liquidia Technologies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Liquidia Technologies in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 103.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQDA opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.51. Liquidia Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.13.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using its proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. It operates in two segments: Pharmaceutical Products and Partnering & Licensing. The two product candidates from its pipeline: LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.