Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.38% of Littelfuse worth $16,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 31,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LFUS. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.50.

In related news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 10,750 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.93, for a total transaction of $2,245,997.50. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 200 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,791 shares of company stock valued at $15,663,912 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $239.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.63 and a 1-year high of $244.27. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.08, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.71.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.01. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. Analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

