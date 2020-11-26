Lucy Walker Purchases 6,750 Shares of Henderson International Income Trust (HINT.L) (LON:HINT) Stock

Henderson International Income Trust (HINT.L) (LON:HINT) insider Lucy Walker acquired 6,750 shares of Henderson International Income Trust (HINT.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of £9,990 ($13,052.00).

Shares of Henderson International Income Trust (HINT.L) stock opened at GBX 146.50 ($1.91) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 144.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 145.97. Henderson International Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 99.30 ($1.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 178 ($2.33).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th.

Henderson International Income Trust (HINT.L) Company Profile

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

