Lufax (NYSE:LU) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 27.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LU. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lufax in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lufax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

LU opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. Lufax has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a personal financial services platform in China. It offers retail credit facilitation services, including general unsecured loans and secured loans for small business owners and salaried workers for small business operations and personal consumption; and wealth management solutions through its online wealth management platform.

