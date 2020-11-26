Lufax (NYSE:LU) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.94% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lufax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Get Lufax alerts:

Shares of NYSE LU opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. Lufax has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $20.17.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a personal financial services platform in China. It offers retail credit facilitation services, including general unsecured loans and secured loans for small business owners and salaried workers for small business operations and personal consumption; and wealth management solutions through its online wealth management platform.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.