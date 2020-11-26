Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

Shares of LUMN opened at $10.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09. Lumen Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LUMN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

