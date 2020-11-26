Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

LMNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luminex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Luminex in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Luminex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of LMNX stock opened at $23.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 7.25. Luminex has a 1 year low of $20.29 and a 1 year high of $41.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 59.46 and a beta of 0.60.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). Luminex had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $106.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Luminex will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Luminex by 47.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Luminex by 357.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 30,884 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Luminex by 4.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luminex by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 20,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Luminex by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 188,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 51,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

