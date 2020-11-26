Luna Coin (LUNA) One Day Volume Tops $437.00

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. In the last week, Luna Coin has traded up 564.1% against the dollar. Luna Coin has a total market capitalization of $9,040.33 and approximately $437.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Luna Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00027734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00163949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.76 or 0.01007411 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00268712 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $77.32 or 0.00453483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00173664 BTC.

About Luna Coin

Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. The official message board for Luna Coin is lunacoin.org/forum. The official website for Luna Coin is bitluna.org.

Luna Coin Coin Trading

Luna Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Luna Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Luna Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

