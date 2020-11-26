LUNA (LUNA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5.68 Million

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One LUNA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on major exchanges including GOPAX, KuCoin, Coinone and Bitrue. LUNA has a total market cap of $59.04 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LUNA has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00027660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00164593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.51 or 0.01006562 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00269769 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.32 or 0.00445957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00174473 BTC.

About LUNA

LUNA was first traded on September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. LUNA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LUNA is terra.money.

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, GDAC, Bittrex, Upbit, GOPAX, Coinone and Bitrue. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

