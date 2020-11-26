LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) (EPA:MC) PT Set at €520.00 by Credit Suisse Group

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) (EPA:MC) has been assigned a €520.00 ($611.76) price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.22% from the stock’s current price.

MC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €440.00 ($517.65) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €500.00 ($588.24) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group set a €477.00 ($561.18) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €455.00 ($535.29) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €475.00 ($558.82) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €477.83 ($562.16).

Shares of MC opened at €494.20 ($581.41) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €438.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of €398.06. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a one year high of €260.55 ($306.53).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) Company Profile

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

