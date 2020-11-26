LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 949.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,597 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.08% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $18,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $35,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 195.7% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $89.33 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $95.82. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.78.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

Several analysts have commented on LYB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.32.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $116,601.12. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

