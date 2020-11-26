Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Insider Adam Lee Soroca Sells 10,000 Shares

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $170,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,218,387.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adam Lee Soroca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 20th, Adam Lee Soroca sold 10,000 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,182 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $38,243.16.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $18.98 on Thursday. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Magnite had a negative net margin of 32.44% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGNI. BidaskClub raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Magnite presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Magnite in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the third quarter worth about $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the third quarter worth about $75,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

