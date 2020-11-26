Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.31

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.31 and last traded at $53.14, with a volume of 17387 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Makita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Makita from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.30 and a 200 day moving average of $42.28.

About Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY)

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

