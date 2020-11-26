MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.22

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.22 and last traded at $33.97, with a volume of 394498 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.77.

HZO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Get MarineMax alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.85. The company has a market cap of $727.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.86.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.78. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $293,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 4,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $153,334.68. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,852 shares of company stock worth $1,669,741. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HZO. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MarineMax by 239.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 694,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,820,000 after purchasing an additional 489,743 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in MarineMax by 426.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 397,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after buying an additional 322,167 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,165,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,092,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,217,000.

About MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.