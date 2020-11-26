Marker Therapeutics’ (MRKR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) in a research note published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MRKR stock opened at $1.65 on Monday. Marker Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRKR. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Marker Therapeutics by 376.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 69,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Marker Therapeutics by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 562,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 32,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 30.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

