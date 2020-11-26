MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,065,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,879 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 5.61% of MasterCraft Boat worth $18,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 6.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.56. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $24.37. The company has a market cap of $427.75 million, a PE ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.07.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 35.97% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird raised MasterCraft Boat from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MasterCraft Boat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.42.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.