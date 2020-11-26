Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Ann Mcdaniel Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $551,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $139.01 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $141.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of -210.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $639.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.65 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Match Group from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Match Group by 314.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after buying an additional 64,947 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Match Group by 1,480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 862,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,436,000 after buying an additional 925,000 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

