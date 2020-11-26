Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 676.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,338,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,807,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,232,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 344.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,141,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,564,757,000 after buying an additional 10,957,671 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 810.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,964,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after buying an additional 6,199,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Match Group during the third quarter worth $520,700,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,422,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,399,000 after buying an additional 340,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 50,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $5,503,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,972.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,918 shares of company stock valued at $8,863,674. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.55.

Match Group stock opened at $139.01 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $141.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.62, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Match Group had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $639.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

