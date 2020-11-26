Mawson Gold Limited (MAW.TO) (TSE:MAW) Shares Gap Up to $0.37

Mawson Gold Limited (MAW.TO) (TSE:MAW)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.37, but opened at $0.40. Mawson Gold Limited (MAW.TO) shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 69,000 shares traded.

Separately, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Mawson Gold Limited (MAW.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.75 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a market cap of $94.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.41.

Mawson Gold Limited (MAW.TO) (TSE:MAW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Mawson Gold Limited (MAW.TO) (TSE:MAW)

Mawson Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal interests in the Nordic countries. It explores for gold, uranium, cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver ores. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Rompas-Rajapalot gold project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 10 exploration permit applications and reservations in Finland.

