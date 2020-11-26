Mears Group plc (MER.L) (LON:MER) Shares Gap Down to $155.00

Mears Group plc (MER.L) (LON:MER)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $155.00, but opened at $149.00. Mears Group plc (MER.L) shares last traded at $153.00, with a volume of 27,486 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $121.55 million and a P/E ratio of -1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 124.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 138.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 401.13.

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; grounds maintenance services; and asset management services.

