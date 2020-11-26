MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE MAX opened at $38.35 on Monday. MediaAlpha has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $52.93.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for QL Holdings LLC that provides insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

