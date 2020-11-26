MedicCoin Hits Market Cap of $3,074.86 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub and BTC-Alpha. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $3,074.86 and $4.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded up 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00019481 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004074 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000147 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com.

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

