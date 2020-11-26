Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

MEDP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.25.

MEDP opened at $121.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace has a 1-year low of $58.72 and a 1-year high of $144.49.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $230.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Medpace will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $404,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,106,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 40.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after buying an additional 15,896 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 3.1% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 99,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

