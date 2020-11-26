Medtronic plc Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Medtronic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.44. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Medtronic from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.69.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $113.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $152.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $752,805,000 after purchasing an additional 741,368 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,165,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $106,858,000 after purchasing an additional 447,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 19,455 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $82,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 561,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,815,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $999,994.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

