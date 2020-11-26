Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,755 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 317.5% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 137.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 64.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 215.0% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,278,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,416,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDT. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.69.

Shares of MDT opened at $113.31 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a market capitalization of $152.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

