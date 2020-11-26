Medtronic plc to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Medtronic in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.45. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.69.

MDT stock opened at $113.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.99. Medtronic has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Medtronic by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,197,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352,426 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Medtronic by 393.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,574,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,988 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,511,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,599,000 after purchasing an additional 955,250 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,416,307.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,278,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.