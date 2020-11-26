Meme (MEME) Price Up 29.4% Over Last Week

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. In the last week, Meme has traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. Meme has a total market cap of $5.36 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme token can currently be bought for approximately $191.47 or 0.01116563 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.65 or 0.00528640 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007751 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00030643 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 129,058.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000067 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com.

Buying and Selling Meme

Meme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.