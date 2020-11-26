Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) (TSE:MBX) Shares Up 1.4%

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) (TSE:MBX) shot up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.36. 187,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 134,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $44.60 million and a PE ratio of -31.54.

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (MBX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MBX)

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, manufactures viral and bacterial antigens and reagents for the diagnostics industry worldwide. The company produces infectious disease antigens, including viral, bacterial, and parasitic products, which are used in various applications, such as immunodiagnostic assays comprising ELISA, chemiluminescent automated immunoassays, immunohistochemistry, immunofluorescence, latex agglutination, rapid tests, and flow cytometry.

