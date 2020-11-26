Microsoft Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits forecasts that the software giant will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.74 EPS.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $213.87 on Thursday. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1,616.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Microsoft by 588.2% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,542 shares of company stock worth $90,075,313 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.