Mizuho Raises Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Price Target to $41.00

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ATRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atara Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.78.

ATRA stock opened at $22.99 on Monday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -4.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Joe Newell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $138,675.00. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 26.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,958 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 535.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 91,115 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 101.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

