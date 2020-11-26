Mizuho Raises Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $70.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MU. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $63.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.27 and a 200-day moving average of $49.82. The firm has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,170,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,935. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

