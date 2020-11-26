Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson Sells 3,238 Shares of Stock

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $152,574.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:TAP opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of -62.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $61.94.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 64.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 52.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 72.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 90.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.62.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

