MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $138.48 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) will report $138.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.00 million. MongoDB reported sales of $109.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year sales of $552.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $551.50 million to $553.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $704.83 million, with estimates ranging from $661.00 million to $752.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MongoDB.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.83 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 156.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $287.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $226.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.54.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.39, for a total value of $8,728,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,393,744.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total transaction of $391,945.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,213,466.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,882 shares of company stock valued at $84,518,323 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

MDB traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $265.40. The company had a trading volume of 524,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,478. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of -68.23 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.66 and a 200-day moving average of $223.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $93.81 and a 1-year high of $273.01.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MongoDB (MDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.