Montage Resources Co. (NYSE:MR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Montage Resources Co. (NYSE:MR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.59.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MR shares. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.34 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montage Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Montage Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Montage Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.46 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Montage Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Montage Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Montage Resources by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Montage Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Montage Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Montage Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MR stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Montage Resources has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $193.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 3.91.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.11. Montage Resources had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Montage Resources will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Montage Resources Company Profile

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 233,800 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 2,729.8 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

