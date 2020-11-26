Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,271 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $20,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,037,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,298 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 342,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,555,000 after purchasing an additional 227,532 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 303.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 67,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,000 and sold 1,020,298 shares valued at $998,009. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.59.

NYSE MS opened at $63.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $63.77. The company has a market capitalization of $114.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.29.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.