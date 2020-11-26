Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Hold Rating for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)

Morgan Stanley restated their hold rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BAMXF. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $90.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.44 and its 200-day moving average is $69.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $90.40. The company has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

