Morgan Stanley Reiterates €66.00 Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW)

Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BMW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Independent Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €69.43 ($81.69).

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €75.40 ($88.71) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €65.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of €59.43. The company has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 1 year high of €77.31 ($90.95).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

