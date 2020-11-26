Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (MSMN.L) (LON:MSMN) Shares Gap Down to $0.16

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (MSMN.L) (LON:MSMN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.16. Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (MSMN.L) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 40,775,809 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and a PE ratio of -0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.14.

About Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (MSMN.L) (LON:MSMN)

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas projects in Australia and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Amadeus Basin in central Australia; and holds interests in the Arkoma, Stanley, Greater Stanley, Challenger, Champion, and Baja oil and gas producing assets in the United States.

