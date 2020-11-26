Mothercare plc (MTC.L) (LON:MTC) Shares Gap Down to $12.58

Mothercare plc (MTC.L) (LON:MTC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.58, but opened at $12.00. Mothercare plc (MTC.L) shares last traded at $12.94, with a volume of 1,611,330 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.54 million and a P/E ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.86.

In other news, insider Andrew Cook acquired 862,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £103,485 ($135,203.81).

Mothercare plc (MTC.L) Company Profile (LON:MTC)

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for mothers-to-be and children under the Mothercare brand. The company offers clothing, footwear, home, and travel products, as well as toys. It operates approximately 791 stores, including 222 stores in Europe, 206 stores in the Middle East, and 363 stores in Asia under the Mothercare brand, as well as websites through a network of franchise partners in 40 countries.

