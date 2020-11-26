MovieBloc Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.61 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 26th. One MovieBloc token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $12.22 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00027780 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00165021 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.52 or 0.00995111 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00270470 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $77.29 or 0.00459141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00176024 BTC.

MovieBloc Token Profile

MovieBloc's total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,478,376,129 tokens.

The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

MovieBloc can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

