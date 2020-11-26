M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Equities research analysts expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to post sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46 billion. M&T Bank posted sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year sales of $5.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $5.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $5.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.73.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.30. 1,487,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,026. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $85.09 and a 12 month high of $174.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $89,694.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 298.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 11,525.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

