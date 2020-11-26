MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €143.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MTX. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €222.00 ($261.18) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €119.00 ($140.00) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €163.86 ($192.77).

Shares of MTX opened at €205.00 ($241.18) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of €168.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of €154.38. MTU Aero Engines AG has a 12-month low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 12-month high of €289.30 ($340.35).

MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

