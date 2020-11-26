Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €274.00 by Barclays

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned a €274.00 ($322.35) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MEURV. Independent Research set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €209.00 ($245.88) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €275.00 ($323.53) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €243.77 ($286.79).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

