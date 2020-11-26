NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.192 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

NACCO Industries has decreased its dividend payment by 31.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NC opened at $26.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.62. NACCO Industries has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, insider David F. Taplin sold 4,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $95,324.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,381.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Theodore D. Taplin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $33,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,854.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates surface coal mines contracts to power generation companies and activated carbon producers. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. It also provides value-added contract mining and other services to aggregates, lithium, and other minerals producers; and contract mining services for independently owned mines and quarries.

