Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) (LON:NANO) Shares Gap Up to $10.50

Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) (LON:NANO) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.50, but opened at $10.96. Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) shares last traded at $10.69, with a volume of 522,475 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 13.96. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.72.

Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) Company Profile (LON:NANO)

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD), and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers cadmium free quantum dots, CFQD quantum dot films, copper indium gallium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles, and copper indium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanoco Group plc (NANO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.