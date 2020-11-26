National Bank Financial Boosts Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$12.00

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.96.

Shares of TSE:MTL opened at C$9.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $959.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$3.85 and a 12 month high of C$10.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.25%.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark acquired 30,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.40 per share, with a total value of C$287,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at C$432,400. Insiders purchased 32,415 shares of company stock valued at $304,946 in the last quarter.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

