National Bank Financial Increases NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target to C$13.00

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NWH.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.25 in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of TSE NWH.UN opened at C$12.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 25.85. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52-week low of C$6.27 and a 52-week high of C$13.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.37.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$69.90 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

