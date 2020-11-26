National Bank Holdings Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for National Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Get National Bank alerts:

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.33. National Bank had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of National Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson cut shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. National Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NBHC opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.05. National Bank has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $37.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 255,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 674.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Maria F. Spring sold 1,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $40,275.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,574.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.