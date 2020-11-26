National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Shares Acquired by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $21,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 25.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,073,000 after buying an additional 54,212 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 20.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,155,000 after buying an additional 13,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 236.5% in the second quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWLI opened at $190.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.62. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $297.77. The company has a market cap of $694.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWLI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

National Western Life Group Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

