Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Declares $2.07 None Dividend

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) announced a None dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 2.07 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NGVC stock opened at $16.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $371.87 million, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.97.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 10.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

